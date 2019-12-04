Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Good to go Wednesday
Valanciunas (illness) is available Wednesday against the Bulls, Omari Sankofa II of The Athletic reports.
Valanciunas has been cleared to return after missing the past two games due to an undisclosed illness. The big man is averaging 13.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists across 24.6 minutes per game this season.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Could return Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Out Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Questionable for Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Won't play Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Questionable Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Grabs 17 rebounds•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.