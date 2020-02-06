Valanciunas went for eight points (3-6 FG, 2-2 FT) and 10 rebounds in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 121-107 win at Dallas.

Valanciunas' name popped up on the injury report due to a knee injury, but this problem hasn't forced him to miss games yet. He remains a consistent threat on the glass since he has grabbed double-digit rebounds in four of his last five outings, although he snapped a run of five games scoring 12 or more points here. Valanciunas remains extremely consistent and should retain a high floor moving forward.