Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Grabs 12 boards in win
Valanciunas posted 23 points (11-19 FG, 1-3 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 104-96 win over the Nuggets.
Valanciunas had a tough matchup dealing with Nikola Jokic down low, but he looked impressive en route toward his fifth double-double of the month. The Lithuanian big man has had double-digit points and/or rebounds in all but one game during January, and he is averaging 16.4 points with 11.0 rebounds during the first month of the year. He has also grabbed 10 or more boards in five of his last six outings.
