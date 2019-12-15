Valanciunas had six points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3PT), 12 boards, two blocks and one steal in 29 minutes during Saturday's 128-111 win over the Wizards.

Valanciunas hasn't scored in double digits over his last three outings, and right now most of his value should lie on defensive / rebounding stats. He averages 11.0 rebounds per game over his last nine outings.