Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Grabs 12 boards
Valanciunas had six points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3PT), 12 boards, two blocks and one steal in 29 minutes during Saturday's 128-111 win over the Wizards.
Valanciunas hasn't scored in double digits over his last three outings, and right now most of his value should lie on defensive / rebounding stats. He averages 11.0 rebounds per game over his last nine outings.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Records 12th double-double in win•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Drops 32 in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Could return Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Out Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Questionable for Monday•
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...