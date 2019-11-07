Valanciunas had 10 points (5-9 FG), 14 rebounds and four assists during Memphis' 137-121 win over Minnesota on Wednesday.

Valanciunas has had five double-doubles in his last six games, and continues to be a force on both ends of the court for the Grizzlies. He might have a tougher matchup on the horizon, however, as Memphis will go on the road to take on Orlando -- meaning Valanciunas will spent most of the night going up against Nikola Vucevic and/or Jonathan Isaac.