Valanciunas totaled 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-2 FT), 16 rebounds, one assist and one steal over 29 minutes during Tuesday's victory over the Wizards.

Valanciunas found himself in early foul trouble and was forced to miss most of the first half but still managed to be the only Grizzlies player to grab more than five rebounds. He continues to be a beast on the offensive glass, grabbing at least three offensive rebounds in eight straight and 11 of 14 games since returning from COVID-19 protocols. Adding to that, Valanciunas has double-digit rebounds in 11 of those games as well.