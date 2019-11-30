Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Grabs 17 rebounds
Valanciunas had 22 points (10-17 FG, 2-3 FT), 17 rebounds, three blocks and two assists in 32 minutes during Friday's 103-94 loss against the Jazz.
Valanciunas grabbed a season-high mark in rebounds, but that wasn't enough to lead his side to a win. The Lithuanian picked up his third consecutive double-double of the season, and he has been one of the league's most productive big men in the league over the past few weeks since he is averaging 15.4 points and 10.9 rebounds in his last nine games.
