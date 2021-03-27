Valanciunas had 14 points (5-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 18 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal in Friday's loss to Utah.
The Grizzlies came up short, but it was another night at the office for Valanciunas, who secured his fifth straight double-double and fifth straight game with at least 15 rebounds. The big man has been one of the most reliable points/rebounds contributors in fantasy basketball, but his production on the defensive end has been sporadic.
