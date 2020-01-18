Valanciunas recorded eight points (4-11 FG, 0-2 FT), 18 rebounds, four assists and four blocks in 32 minutes during Friday's 113-109 victory over Cleveland.

Valanciunas struggled from the field but still managed to end with a stellar fantasy line. As well as hauling in 18 rebounds, Valanciunas matched his season-high with four blocks. He has been a top-25 player over the past month in only 27 minutes per game. The Grizzlies are one of the hottest teams in the league right now and despite the impressive play of Brandon Clarke, Valanciunas should still have a consistent role moving forward.