Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Grabs 18 boards in win
Valanciunas recorded eight points (4-11 FG, 0-2 FT), 18 rebounds, four assists and four blocks in 32 minutes during Friday's 113-109 victory over Cleveland.
Valanciunas struggled from the field but still managed to end with a stellar fantasy line. As well as hauling in 18 rebounds, Valanciunas matched his season-high with four blocks. He has been a top-25 player over the past month in only 27 minutes per game. The Grizzlies are one of the hottest teams in the league right now and despite the impressive play of Brandon Clarke, Valanciunas should still have a consistent role moving forward.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Drops 19 in win•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Drops 31 points, 19 boards•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: One rebound shy of double-double•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Leads team with 30 points•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Records 19th double-double•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Ties career high in assists•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...