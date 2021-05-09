Valanciunas registered 18 points (9-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 21 rebounds, four blocks, one assist and one steal in 36 minutes during Saturday's 109-99 win over the Raptors.

The 29-year-old has now hauled in 37 total rebounds over his last two games, a span in which he's averaging 18.5 points, 18.5 rebounds and 3.0 blocks. Valanciunas is averaging a career-high 12.4 rebounds to go along with 16.7 points and 0.9 blocks through 59 games this season. The ninth-year center will look to keep up his torrid rebounding pace Monday at home against the Pelicans.