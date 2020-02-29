Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Grabs career-high 25 rebounds
Valanciunas notched 13 points (4-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), a career-high 25 rebounds and two blocks in 32 minutes during Friday's 104-101 loss against the Kings.
Valanciunas was an absolute monster on the glass since he grabbed 20 or more rebounds just for the fifth time in his career. His scoring figures have been inconsistent so far, but most of his values crom from what he can do on the glass. The Lithuanian big man has grabbed double-digit boards in nine of 10 games this month, and he is averaging 13.7 boards per contest during February.
