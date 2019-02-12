Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Held out of practice
Valanciunas was unable to practice with the Grizzlies on Tuesday morning as the team waits for his immigration paperwork to process, Omari Sankofa of The Athletic reports.
While Marc Gasol has already played in two games for the Raptors, Valanciunas is still waiting on his final clearance, and at this point it's unclear if he'll be able to make his Grizzlies debut Tuesday night against the Spurs. Memphis hasn't ruled him out or offered much detail on the situation, so consider Valanciunas firmly questionable for the time being.
