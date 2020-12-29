Valanciunas scored 14 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3PT, 2-2 FT) to accompany his 14 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and one steal across 39 minutes in a 116-111 overtime win over Brooklyn on Monday.

Valanciunas anchored the Memphis defense down the stretch, securing six of his 14 defensive rebounds in the fourth and overtime, and kept the Grizzlies close with a huge block on an easy Brooklyn layup in the extra period. The center has recorded a double-double in 10 of his last 11 games dating back to last season.