Valanciunas scored 23 points (10-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT) while adding 24 rebounds, four blocks and three assists in 41 minutes during Friday's 123-119 overtime loss to the Magic.

The center has posted huge numbers in back-to-back games, taking full advantage of an extra frame both nights. Valanciunas has seven double-doubles in 14 games since joining the Grizzlies, and his big finish to the season could give him a lot of draft-day helium next autumn.