Valanciunas finished with 27 points (9-10 FG, 9-13 FT), 16 boards, one block and one steal in 36 minutes of a 120-115 loss to Orlando on Tuesday,

Valanciunas turned in another big day, owning the glass while making his presence felt when he got the ball on the offensive side of the floor as well. The rest of his teammates couldn't match his effort, as he had four of his team's seven offensive rebounds in the game. His performance continued his run of good form, with seven double-doubles in his last eight games.