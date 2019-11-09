Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Just misses double-double
Valanciunas scored a team-high 15 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding nine rebounds in 22 minutes during Friday's 118-86 loss to the Magic.
It was a rough night for the Grizzlies offense, but Valanciunas at least was able to score in double digits for the seventh straight game while falling just short of his sixth double-double of the year. While he's been consistent, the 27-year-old big hasn't exactly been dominant -- Friday's 15 points is just one point off his season high so far.
