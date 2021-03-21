Valanciunas posted 19 points (5-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 15 rebounds, two blocked shots and an assist across 27 minutes in Saturday's 111-103 win over the Warriors.

Valanciunas has distinguished himself as one of the most consistent bigs in the league, and he's particularly useful to the Grizzlies, who have trouble accumulating offensive production without him. The center got better support from his teammates in the second half of the back-to-back set against Golden State, and Valanciunas had considerable success against the Warriors' frontcourt, which played without James Wiseman and Kevon Looney.