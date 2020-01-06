Valanciunas produced 30 points (12-16 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, two blocked shots and a steal across 27 minutes in Sunday's 121-114 win over the Suns.

Sunday marked Valanciunas' best scoring total since December 4 against the Bulls, and his third game with 30-plus points this season. The eighth-year vet us having one of the best seasons of his career in his first full year with the Grizzlies.