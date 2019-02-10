Valanciunas is expected to come off the bench when he likely makes his Grizzlies debut Tuesday against the Spurs after coach J.B. Bickerstaff said after Saturday's 99-90 win over the Pelicans that he'll stick with Ivan Rabb as the team's starting center for the time being, Omari Sankofa II of The Athletic reports. "He's earned it," Bickerstaff said of Rabb.

With Marc Gasol sitting out his final two games with Memphis before the trade deadline and Valanciunas not able to receive clearance for Saturday's contest due to immigration issues, Rabb drew his third straight start. The second-year big man has made the most of the opportunities with averages of 14.7 points (on 72 percent shooting from the field) and 9.7 boards, and his emergence will probably put a cap on Valanciunas' minutes for the time being. That said, it's still likely that a fairly even timeshare will develop between the two. Even if Valanciunas is held at around 20-to-25 minutes in his initial games with Memphis, he'll still warrant rostering in most formats after excelling in a similar allotment of playing time in Toronto. Prior to requiring surgery in December to address a thumb issue -- an injury he's since recovered from -- Valanciunas was averaging 12.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 0.8 blocks in 18.8 minutes per game while shooting 57.5 percent from the floor and 81.9 percent from the line.