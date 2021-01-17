Valanciunas registered nine points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-6 FT), seven rebounds, an assist and a block across 20 minutes in Saturday's win over the 76ers.

This was just the second time Valanciunas failed to registered double-digit points, and the third one he fails to grab at least 10 boards, so it was obviously one of his worst performances of the campaign. That said, the Lithuanian has been a reliable double-digit scoring machine and should attempt to bounce back Monday against the Suns.