Valanciunas scored 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 FT) to go along with three rebounds and one steal across 23 minutes in Monday's loss to the Nuggets.

Valanciunas played only four minutes in the fourth quarter after the Nuggets extended a double-digit lead further in the final portion of the game. Though he managed to score efficiently while on the floor, the rest of his stat line was uninspiring. However, there shouldn't be reason for concern moving forward, as Valanciunas looked excellent in his initial game back after a three-contest absence due to a concussion.