Valanciunas tallied 14 points (7-8 FG), 11 rebounds and an assist across 28 minutes in Friday's 121-96 loss to the Mavericks.

Valaniunas recorded his 31st double-double of the season despite getting bottled up by Kristaps Porzingis in the contest. The Grizzlies are dealing with a decimated frontcourt due to injury, so it will be up to Valanciunas to produce as they try to stay relevant in the playoff race.