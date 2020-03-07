Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Logs 14/11 double-double
Valanciunas tallied 14 points (7-8 FG), 11 rebounds and an assist across 28 minutes in Friday's 121-96 loss to the Mavericks.
Valaniunas recorded his 31st double-double of the season despite getting bottled up by Kristaps Porzingis in the contest. The Grizzlies are dealing with a decimated frontcourt due to injury, so it will be up to Valanciunas to produce as they try to stay relevant in the playoff race.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Stays dominant on boards Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Stays dominant on boards Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Fourth straight double-double•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Posts strong double-double•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Grabs career-high 25 rebounds•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.