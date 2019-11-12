Valanciunas collected 18 points (9-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 12 rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 27 minutes during Monday's 113-109 win over the Spurs.

Valanciunas was superb, hauling in his sixth double-double across 10 games while providing efficient offense. He finished with a season high scoring total while matching season highs in blocks and minutes. Fantasy owners will be hoping this was a sign that his minutes are on the rise, as he was averaging just 21.9 minutes per game heading into this one.