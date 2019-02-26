Valanciunas amassed 20 points (8-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 13 rebounds, two blocks, and one steal in 25 minutes during Monday's 110-105 win over the Lakers.

Valanciunas is rewarding the fantasy owners who held onto him during his extended injury absence (or added him after the recent trade). If he's somehow still on any waiver wires, don't hesitate to scoop him up, as Valanciunas has gone for at least 20 points and 10 boards in three of his first four appearances with the Grizzlies.