Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Logs 20 points, 13 boards in win
Valanciunas amassed 20 points (8-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 13 rebounds, two blocks, and one steal in 25 minutes during Monday's 110-105 win over the Lakers.
Valanciunas is rewarding the fantasy owners who held onto him during his extended injury absence (or added him after the recent trade). If he's somehow still on any waiver wires, don't hesitate to scoop him up, as Valanciunas has gone for at least 20 points and 10 boards in three of his first four appearances with the Grizzlies.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Posts 25 points, 11 boards in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Starting Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: To play, have minutes monitored•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Out Friday for personal reasons•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Double-double in team debut•
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.