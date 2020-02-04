Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Managing knee soreness
Valanciunas is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks with right knee soreness.
The 27-year-old apparently picked up the injury during Monday's 26-point, 17-rebound performance against the Pistons. Brandon Clarke and Solomon Hill likely would see increased minutes should Valanciunas be unable to suit up.
