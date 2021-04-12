Valanciunas scored 34 points (16-25 FG, 2-2 FT) to go along with 22 rebounds, two blocks and two assists across 32 minutes in Sunday's loss to the Pacers.

Valanciunas matched his career-high in points while commanding a massive 30 percent usage rate. He also recorded a season-best 22 rebounds, the third time on the campaign he's reached at least 20 in a contest. Valanciunas has consistently provided points and rebounds, but has not been a great producer otherwise -- with the exception of field-goal percentage -- as he is averaging only 1.8 assists, 0.8 blocks and 0.6 steals per game this season.