Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Massive output in win
Valanciunas (abdomen) managed 34 points (16-28 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 20 rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks across 34 minutes in the Grizzlies' 120-115 win over the Suns on Saturday.
Valanciunas was probable with abdominal soreness, and the injury clearly was not a hindrance in any way to the big man. The veteran center is arguably enjoying the most productive all-around stretch of his career since arriving in Memphis, as he's averaging 20.6 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.6 blocks across 28.2 minutes over 18 games. Additionally, Saturday's performance extended his current double-double streak to 16 contests.
