Valanciunas posted 10 points (5-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 13 rebounds and five assists actoss 35 minutes in Saturday's 121-111 loss to the Jazz.

Valanciunas was embroiled in a tough battle with Rudy Gobert throughout the game. Although his shot volume wasn't significant, he kept pace with Gobert and didn't commit any mistakes. If he can remain steady against one of the best defenders in the league, the Grizzlies may have a chance to get back into this series Monday night.