Valanciunas had 24 points (11-16 FG, 2-3 3PT), nine rebounds and three assists in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 126-122 loss at the Thunder.

Valanciunas has been a bit inconsistent with his numbers overall, but at the very least he can be an asset on the rebound department since he has grabbed nine or more boards in six of his last eight outings. He is currently averaging a career-best 9.7 rebounds per game this season.