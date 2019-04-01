Valanciunas needed assistance off the court after suffering an ankle injury during Sunday's game against the Clippers, David Cobb of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Valanciunas exited the contest in the third quarter after tallying nine points (2-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block over 21 minutes. With Memphis out of the playoff picture, it would be unsurprising if Valanciunas was shut down for the remainder of the season if the injury is as significant as initially thought.