Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: No concern over injury
Coach Taylor Jenkins said there are "no concerns" regarding Valanciunas' status for the season opener in Miami on Oct. 23, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.
Valanciunas has been nursing a sore foot for most of camp, and while Memphis is playing it safe with the big man in the preseason -- keeping him out for the team's first two exhibition games -- the issue isn't believed to be anything that will jeopardize his availability for the start of the regular season. Jenkins described Valanciunas as "sort of day-to-day," per Wallace. It remains to be seen whether he'll play in Monday's preseason game against Charlotte.
