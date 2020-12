Valanciunas scored 15 points (6-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-6 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 30 minutes of Wednesday's 131-119 loss to the Spurs.

Valanciunas is no stranger to the double-double, having averaged one all of last season. The Lithuanian native also came down with his 1,000th career board in the contest. He'll get to work on his next milestone Saturday against the Hawks.