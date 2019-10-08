Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Officially out Tuesday
Valanciunas (foot) has been ruled out for Tuesday's preseason game against New Zealand.
As expected, Valanciunas won't take the floor Tuesday evening due to foot soreness. The Grizzlies appear to be exercising caution with their starting center at this point. His next opportunity to return will come Oct. 14 against Charlotte.
