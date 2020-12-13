Valanciunas registered 13 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, an assist and a block in 22 minutes during Saturday's preseason win over the Timberwolves.

Valanciunas was one of three starters that scored in double digits for the Grizzlies, and he ended just one shy of a double-double -- he reached that feat 40 times during the 2019-20 season. Valanciunas should be a strong fantasy contributor on both sides of the ball, as he will be one of Memphis' main scoring threats while also offering a consistent presence on the boards. He averaged 14.9 points and 11.3 rebounds per game in 2019-20, making it the first time he averaged a double-double during the course of an entire season.