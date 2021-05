Valanciunas (back) will not play Friday against the Kings.

Friday is essentially shaping up as a league-wide rest day, and the Grizzlies will lead the way with a whopping eight players listed as inactive. While Valanciunas did deal with a legitimate back issue recently, his "injury" Friday is almost certainly fabricated. He went for 24 points and 13 boards in 33 minutes Thursday night against the Kings.