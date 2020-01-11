Valanciunas scored 21 points (7-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT) while adding nine rebounds, three assists and a block in 30 minutes during Friday's 134-121 win over the Spurs.

Valanciunas has been a bit inconsistent of late, alternating single-digit scoring games with performances of over 20 in his last four appearances. He'll look to get back to his consistent ways against the Warriors on Sunday.