Play

Valanciunas scored 21 points (7-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT) while adding nine rebounds, three assists and a block in 30 minutes during Friday's 134-121 win over the Spurs.

Valanciunas has been a bit inconsistent of late, alternating single-digit scoring games with performances of over 20 in his last four appearances. He'll look to get back to his consistent ways against the Warriors on Sunday.

More News
Our Latest Stories