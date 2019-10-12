Valanciunas (foot) will be held out of the Grizzlies' remaining preseason contests with the hope that he can play opening night, David Cobb of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

According to Cobb, the Grizzlies believe that going from a heavy workload in FIBA, then resting, then going back to a heavy workload resulted in some foot soreness for Valanciunas. It's unclear if he'll be ready for opening night, but it doesn't seem like there's too much concern.