Valanciunas is out for Friday's game against the Clippers due to personal reasons, Rob Fischer of Fox Sports Southeast reports.

There's hope that the big man can play on the second half of the Grizzlies' back-to-back Saturday against the Cavaliers. While Valanciunas is out, Ivan Rabb figures to enter the starting five, and Joakim Noah could see extra run as well.

