Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Out Monday
Valanciunas (illness) won't play Monday against Indiana.
Valanciunas will miss another matchup due to illness, his second straight. Jaren Jackson or Bruno Caboclo could draw the start at center in his place.
