Valanciunas (concussion) is out Wednesday against the Clippers.
A concussion will force the starting center to miss a second straight game. Xavier Tillman got the start Monday against the Nuggets, and it seems likely that he'll start again. However, note that Jaren Jackson (knee) is questionable to return, so there's a chance he could get the nod in his first game back.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Out with concussion•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Rolls to another big double-double•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Massive double-double•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Extends impressive streak•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Posts 12th straight double-double•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Extends double-double streak•