Valanciunas totaled five points (2-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) along with nine rebounds and four blocked shots Saturday in a preseason loss to Atlanta.

Valanciunas wasn't much of a contributor on the offensive end, but he compensated by leading all players with nine boards and four blocks. The veteran finishes the exhibition slate with per-game averages of 15.0 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.0 blocks on 55.0 percent shooting from the field. He should again be a steady force down low for Memphis in his second full season with the club.