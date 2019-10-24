Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Plays 16 minutes in season opener
Valanciunas managed seven points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, one assist, one steal, and one block in 16 minutes during Wednesday's 120-101 loss to the Heat.
Valanciunas saw limited minutes as expected due to a foot injury. The veteran center consistently filled up the stat sheet late last season for the Grizzlies, and he may ultimately be the top offensive option again when he's healthy. However, until Valanciunas is 100 percent fantasy owners may feel compelled to find a more reliable option.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Will be limited in opener•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Will play in opener•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Expected to be ready for season opener•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Out for preseason•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: No concern over injury•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Officially out Tuesday•
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings for Week 1
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.