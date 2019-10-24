Valanciunas managed seven points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, one assist, one steal, and one block in 16 minutes during Wednesday's 120-101 loss to the Heat.

Valanciunas saw limited minutes as expected due to a foot injury. The veteran center consistently filled up the stat sheet late last season for the Grizzlies, and he may ultimately be the top offensive option again when he's healthy. However, until Valanciunas is 100 percent fantasy owners may feel compelled to find a more reliable option.