Valanciunas registered 19 points (9-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 11 rebounds, four assists and one block in 26 minutes during Wednesday's win over the Hawks.

Valanciunas has been on a roll over his last 12 games, averaging 17.4 rebounds and 13.4 rebounds while shooting 57.7 percent from the field. The 28-year-old is averaging a career-low 0.6 blocks per game this season, but he's making up for it by averaging a career-high 12.5 rebounds. The ninth-year center is a huge reason the Grizzlies are holding onto the last playoff spot in the Western Conference, so expect his minutes to hover around 30 minutes a game the rest of the way.