Valanciunas posted 19 points (8-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 24 minutes during Friday's 121-92 win over the Thunder.
Valanciunas continued his great play as the Grizzlies finally got their first win of the bubble Friday. He's posted a double-double in each of the past four games and has scored 40 total points over the past two.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Posts 21 points, 14 boards in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Second straight double-double•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Double-double in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Big double-double in scrimmage win•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Double-doubles in opening scrimmage•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Impressive effort in loss•