Valanciunas posted 21 points (8-17 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 14 rebounds and three assists in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 124-115 loss to the Jazz.

Valanciunas set bubble highs in minutes, points, rebounds and assists Wednesday in the Grizzlies' first game of the restart sans Jaren Jackson (knee). He'll likely continue to have a bigger offensive role for the remainder of the season. In the six other games this season that he's taken at least 17 shots, he's averaged 27.3 points, 15.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.0 steals.