Valanciunas contributed 25 points (11-19 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds, two blocks, and one assist in 30 minutes during Saturday's 112-107 loss to the Cavaliers.

Valanciunas was expected to have his minutes monitored after missing Friday's game against the Clippers due to personal reasons. Nevertheless, he earned a hefty load of playing time and dominated down low on both ends, albeit in defeat. Jaren Jackson (thigh) being sidelined for a while will likely make it easier for Valanciunas to earn his minutes on a team that's focused on building for the future rather than competing for a playoff spot.