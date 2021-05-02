Valanciunas had 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 FT), 16 rebounds, three blocks, three assists and a steal across 30 minutes in Saturday's loss against the Magic.

Valanciunas has been a double-double machine this season and has accomplished that feat three times over his last five appearances, and it's worth noting the three blocks are his highest mark since Mar 10, when he swatted four shots. The Lithuanian big man is averaging 19.0 points and 11.6 rebounds per game across his last 10 games.