Valanciunas registered 24 points (8-10 FG, 8-8 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and a blocked shot over 33 minutes in Thursday's 116-110 victory over the Kings.
The center was questionable for the contest after missing the team's previous game due to a back issue, but he started and dominated both offensively and on the boards. Valanciunas finished with his fourth straight double-double and eighth in his past nine games. The big man is tied for third in the league in the category this season with 48 double-doubles overall.
