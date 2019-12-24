Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Posts double-double
Valanciunas had 18 points (8-13 FG, 0-1 3PT, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and one turnover in 25 minutes during Monday's 145-115 loss against the Spurs.
Valanciunas has three double-doubles in his last four games, and he has grabbed 10 or more boards in four of his last five contests. The Lithuanian big man has made 66.7 percent of his field goals over his last four outings -- scoring in double digits in all of those games -- and he should remain a reliable fantasy asset ahead of Thursday's road matchup at the Thunder.
