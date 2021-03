Valanciunas produced 13 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot across 21 minutes in Saturday's 126-110 loss to the Jazz.

Valanciunas remains one of the steadiest centers in the league and is a consistent fantasy-point-per-minute contributor. In fact, his production is almost matchup-proof when it comes to double-doubles. He joins an elite group of players with 31 double-doubles on the season, trailing only Rudy Gobert, Domantas Sabonis and Nikola Jokic in the category.